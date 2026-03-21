Georgia Suspends Gas Tax Amid Fuel Price Surge
In response to rising fuel prices due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict in Iran, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has suspended the state's gas tax for 60 days. This move aims to alleviate the financial strain on residents, as national average gas prices have surged significantly since the conflict began.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has taken a significant step to counteract soaring fuel prices by suspending the state's gas tax. The decision, announced Friday, comes as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran enters its third week, severely disrupting global oil supplies.
This suspension marks the first instance of such relief by any U.S. state since the war's onset on February 28. Georgia residents will see a temporary halt to the 33.3 cents per gallon tax on gas and 37.3 cents per gallon tax on diesel for the next 60 days.
The conflict has critically impacted the global oil flow, notably through the vital Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump is considering military measures to ensure oil tankers' safety in the region. National gas prices have climbed to $3.912 per gallon, hitting the highest level since last October.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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