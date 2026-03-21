Middle East Tensions: U.S. Military Surge Amidst Global Oil Crisis

The U.S. is escalating its military presence in the Middle East, deploying thousands more Marines amidst heightened tensions. This move comes as President Trump criticizes NATO allies for not contributing to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil and gas supplies.

In recent weeks, the waterway has been largely inaccessible, disrupting a significant portion of the world's oil flow due to the ongoing conflict initiated by the U.S. and Israel against Iran. The closure has driven oil prices up by 50%, raising fears of an economic shock on a global scale.

As diplomatic efforts continue, allies including Germany, France, and Japan are showing support for safe passage measures. Meanwhile, the situation remains volatile, with both Israel and Iran exchanging military attacks, raising the stakes in an already tense region.

(With inputs from agencies.)