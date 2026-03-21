Middle East Tensions Shake Wall Street Amid Surging Oil Prices

Wall Street remains focused on a Middle East crisis that has rocked financial markets, with a spotlight on developments in Iran and the repercussions of spiking energy prices. The ongoing U.S.-Israeli confrontation with Iran, stretching beyond three weeks, has triggered a more than 40% surge in oil prices, exacerbating inflationary pressures and economic stagnation.

Concerns over inflation have doused expectations for equity-friendly interest rate cuts this year, with market futures instead indicating a modest chance of hikes in 2026. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell conveyed uncertainty about how this crisis might influence the U.S. economy, complicating the central bank's future forecasts. The U.S. stock market suffered pronounced declines, with the S&P 500 encountering its four-week losing streak and hitting a six-month low, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped nearly 10% from its October peak.

Escalations in the Middle East include Iran's attacks on energy facilities, prompting the U.S. military to deploy thousands of Marines to the region. Traders are advised to monitor oil prices closely, given their indicative value concerning the financial markets' perspective on the conflict's outlook. Rising Treasury yields compound risks for equities, potentially attracting investors away from stock markets. Upcoming reports and conferences may shift attention, but events in Iran remain a significant concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)