Left Menu

EU Urges Strategic Gas Storage Amid Middle East Conflict

The EU has advised member states to lower gas storage targets and gradually refill reserves in response to spiking energy prices due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen suggests lowering targets to 80% capacity to ensure market confidence and flexibility amid disrupted gas supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 11:36 IST
EU Urges Strategic Gas Storage Amid Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union has urged its member nations to adjust their natural-gas storage strategies amid increasing energy prices sparked by ongoing geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East.

Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen advised lowering storage targets and gradually refilling reserves, suggesting an 80% capacity target. This comes as Iran and Israel's military actions have severely impacted crucial gas infrastructure, contributing to a significant surge in gas prices across Europe.

The measures are also part of a broader plea for flexibility in enforcing gas import rules, ensuring stable energy supplies while adhering to existing commitments to phase out Russian energy reliance.

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026