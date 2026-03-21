EU Urges Strategic Gas Storage Amid Middle East Conflict
The EU has advised member states to lower gas storage targets and gradually refill reserves in response to spiking energy prices due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen suggests lowering targets to 80% capacity to ensure market confidence and flexibility amid disrupted gas supplies.
The European Union has urged its member nations to adjust their natural-gas storage strategies amid increasing energy prices sparked by ongoing geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East.
Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen advised lowering storage targets and gradually refilling reserves, suggesting an 80% capacity target. This comes as Iran and Israel's military actions have severely impacted crucial gas infrastructure, contributing to a significant surge in gas prices across Europe.
The measures are also part of a broader plea for flexibility in enforcing gas import rules, ensuring stable energy supplies while adhering to existing commitments to phase out Russian energy reliance.
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- Middle East
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- Dan Jorgensen
- geopolitics
- energy security
- gas prices
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