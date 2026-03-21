Strait of Hormuz Closure Sparks Global Energy Crisis

The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passageway for global energy supplies, remains closed due to ongoing Middle East tensions, significantly impacting world oil and LNG supplies. This event has triggered unprecedented supply disruptions reminiscent of the 1973 oil crisis.

Since late February, the world has witnessed dramatic rises in energy prices, with oil benchmarking over 50% surges and Middle East crude hitting near-record highs that affect Asian markets significantly. In response, nations worldwide are implementing measures to conserve energy and ensure supply continuity.

Besides energy, the closure affects global food security due to blocked fertilizer trade, essential for global agriculture. Officials urge a return to normalcy to mitigate these far-reaching impacts on energy, economic stability, and food production.

(With inputs from agencies.)