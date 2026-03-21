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Middle East Conflict Creates Catastrophic Energy Supply Disruption

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz in the Middle East has led to an unprecedented global energy crisis, affecting 20% of the world's oil and LNG supply. This disruption has resulted in soaring prices, reduced consumption, and severe impacts on global food security, escalating political tensions worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:19 IST
Middle East Conflict Creates Catastrophic Energy Supply Disruption
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The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route in the Middle East, has severely disrupted the global energy sector. This key transit passage for 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas has been effectively blocked since hostilities began between the U.S., Israel, and Iran in late February.

The conflict has wreaked havoc on energy infrastructure, significantly damaging gas fields and oil refineries. According to industry experts, repairs may take years, marking this as the most severe global energy disruption since the 1973 Arab oil embargo. The situation has led to a 50% rise in oil prices, putting immense pressure on global economies and threatening food security.

Energy price hikes have sparked inflation and political unrest, complicating U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to justify the military actions in this volatile region. Immediate calls for the resumption of cargo traffic are underway, but the ongoing crisis underscores a need for strategic energy conservation and adaptation measures worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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