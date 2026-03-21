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Government Boosts LPG Allocation to Key Commercial Sectors Amid Global Supply Disruptions

The government increased commercial LPG allocations by 20%, assisting sectors like hotels and food processing amidst Middle East conflict disruptions. With domestic production stabilizing, emphasis is on shifting to piped natural gas. Measures include extra kerosene supplies and enhanced vigilance against hoarding, ensuring steady LPG and natural gas distributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:26 IST
Government Boosts LPG Allocation to Key Commercial Sectors Amid Global Supply Disruptions
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In response to supply disruptions caused by the ongoing Middle East conflict, the government has ramped up its allocation of commercial LPG by an additional 20% to states and Union Territories, restoring stability in sectors such as restaurants, hotels, and food processing units.

With domestic LPG production on the rise, the government is advocating a transition to piped natural gas for commercial entities, urging states to accelerate the approval process for city gas distribution networks. Meanwhile, refineries are keeping pace with demand, operating at full capacity to avoid any fuel shortages.

To counteract panic buying and hoarding, enhanced vigilance measures have been put in place, including over 3,500 raids nationwide. Relief efforts extend to increased domestic LPG output, extended booking intervals, and additional kerosene allocations, ensuring consistent fuel availability and supporting the needs of migrant workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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