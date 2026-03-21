Russian Strikes Leave Zaporizhzhia in Mourning and Chernihiv in Darkness

Russian military strikes in Ukraine resulted in the deaths of two individuals in Zaporizhzhia, while leaving the northern region of Chernihiv without power, according to Ukrainian officials.

Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov reported that a man and a woman were killed in the morning attack on the city, with six others injured, including two children. In Chernihiv, Governor Viacheslav Chaus stated that repair activities are underway to address damage from a drone attack on an energy facility. The region shares borders with Russia and Belarus and had a population of close to a million before the war.

Chernihiv's regional capital was completely without power, as reported by the city's administration. Russia's ongoing campaign against Ukrainian energy infrastructure throughout the conflict has caused recurrent power outages, with the harshest consequences observed over the winter.

(With inputs from agencies.)