Navigating Tensions: Strait of Hormuz Crisis

The Strait of Hormuz remains a focal point of international tension as it stays accessible to shipping, excluding vessels associated with Iran's adversaries. This announcement by Iran follows a stark warning from U.S. President Donald Trump, who threatened to target Iranian power plants if the waterway was not fully accessible within two days.

The strategic waterway, responsible for the passage of about 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas, faces potential disruption due to these geopolitics. Iranian representative Ali Mousavi emphasized Tehran's readiness to collaborate with the International Maritime Organization to ensure maritime safety, allowing passage for neutral vessels coordinating security with Iran.

Mousavi underscored diplomacy as Iran's main objective while stressing the necessity of ending hostilities and fostering mutual confidence. He accused U.S. and Israeli actions of exacerbating the current unrest at the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)