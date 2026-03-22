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Sri Lanka Navigates Energy Crisis Amidst Global Tensions

Sri Lanka urges citizens to conserve fuel and electricity amid global oil market volatility. The government has raised fuel prices and imposed distribution rationing due to potential supply shortages. The situation is exacerbated by geopolitical tensions, impacting the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global energy supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 22-03-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 12:55 IST
Sri Lanka Navigates Energy Crisis Amidst Global Tensions
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  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Amidst a volatile global oil market, the Sri Lankan government urged its citizens on Sunday to conserve fuel and electricity to mitigate potential shortages. The move follows a midnight hike in fuel prices, the second within a week.

Fuel distribution across the island is now rationed via a QR code system, a measure introduced by the government to monitor and limit consumption. Government spokesman and minister Nalinda Jayatissa stressed the importance of mindful energy consumption and warned against fuel hoarding, requesting reports of such attempts from the public.

This situation arises in the backdrop of Iran's conflict with the US and Israel, which led to the Strait of Hormuz closure, a vital channel for the world's energy supplies. Despite price hikes, the Sri Lankan government continues to incur significant costs subsidizing fuel. Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region compound challenges for the nation, affecting crucial global oil supply routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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