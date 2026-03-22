Strategic Petroleum Arrivals at New Mangalore Port Amid Middle East Tensions

New Mangalore Port witnessed the arrival of US LPG cargo ship 'Pyxis Pioneer' on Sunday, in light of disrupted supplies due to Middle East tensions. The vessel, hailing from Port of Nederland, Texas, carried 16,714 metric tonnes of LPG for Aegis Logistics.

This event follows closely after Russian ship 'Aqua Titan' docked, arriving with 7.7 lakh barrels of crude oil late Saturday. Originally en route to China, it was diverted to India. The crude is being unloaded via an offshore pipeline connected to MRPL's jetty.

Mangaluru, home to India's largest underground LPG storage facility, operational since September 2025, reflects strategic positioning with an 80,000-tonne capacity, bolstering its significance in energy logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)