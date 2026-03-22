Tensions Rise in the Strait of Hormuz Amid Shipping Restrictions
Iran has restricted access to the Strait of Hormuz for shipping linked to its enemies, citing increased threats following conflicts involving the U.S. and Israel. The strait is crucial for global oil and gas transport. Iran stresses diplomacy but demands an end to aggression for improved security.
The Strait of Hormuz remains accessible to all shipping, except those linked to Iran's adversaries, according to statements by Iran's UN maritime agency representative, echoed in Iranian media.
Concerns over potential Iranian attacks amid U.S.-Israeli tensions have deterred many ships from traversing the strait, crucial for approximately 20% of the world's oil and gas transit, posing a threat of a global energy crisis. Tehran signals readiness to work with the International Maritime Organisation to enhance maritime safety and secure passage for vessels not associated with its adversaries, contingent on coordinated security efforts.
Iran's commitment to diplomacy remains steadfast, but it calls for a halt to hostility and the establishment of mutual trust and confidence. Mousavi attributed the tense situation in the Strait of Hormuz to aggressive actions by Israel and the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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