Tensions Surge: Strait of Hormuz Showdown Looms

Iran has declared its intent to shut down the crucial Strait of Hormuz if U.S. President Donald Trump executes threats to target Iranian energy facilities, according to a statement from the nation's Revolutionary Guards on Sunday.

The ultimatum follows Trump's Saturday announcement threatening to 'obliterate' Iran's energy infrastructure if Tehran fails to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within a 48-hour period, escalating a tension-filled standoff that flares barely a day after suggesting a de-escalation of hostilities.

Furthermore, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards warned that all companies with U.S. investments would face annihilation if Iranian energy installations were attacked. Additionally, energy facilities in nations hosting U.S. military bases could become legitimate targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)