Middle East Tensions Explode: Iran and Allies Target Israel

In a significant escalation of the Middle East conflict, Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah have intensified their attacks on Israel. This follows threats by the United States and Iran targeting critical infrastructure amid ongoing tensions.

Iran has declared its intention to close the strategic Strait of Hormuz, pivotal to global oil exports. The strait's closure could significantly disrupt global oil supplies, as nearly a fifth of the world's oil passes through this critical waterway.

More than 2,000 people have been killed in the conflict so far, with global economic ramifications taking shape. The situation remains precarious, with crucial infrastructure on both sides under threat and international calls for restraint intensifying.

(With inputs from agencies.)