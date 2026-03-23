Economic Shockwaves: UK's Financial Markets Brace for Impact Amid Middle East Tensions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to chair an emergency meeting on Monday regarding the economic aftermath of the conflict in Iran, involving finance minister Rachel Reeves and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey. The UK's response to the situation reflects concerns over its financial stability and energy dependencies.

With Iran threatening retaliation against regional energy infrastructures, British financial markets anticipate turbulent times. The UK, heavily reliant on imported natural gas, faces steep challenges, including soaring inflation and faltering public finances, leading to a sharper decline in government bond values than international counterparts.

Amidst widespread unease, the British government is contemplating targeted support measures while resisting broad cost-of-living interventions. As concerns over inflation loom large, policymakers face mounting pressure to maintain economic resilience and avert further fiscal instability amidst the evolving geopolitical crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)