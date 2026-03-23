Markets React to Rising Tensions: Oil Prices and Dollar Surge Amid Middle East Conflict
Shares in Asia slid and the dollar strengthened as escalating threats between the U.S. and Iran impacted markets. The ongoing conflict, now in its fourth week, has resulted in fluctuating oil prices. Investors brace for prolonged market disruptions, with impacts on global energy prices and economic policies.
Markets in Asia saw a downturn on Monday as rising tensions between the United States and Iran influenced the financial landscape. The dollar showed strength amid increasing threats, and Israel's anticipation of sustained fighting further fueled the turmoil.
Iran's warning of potential strikes on Gulf neighbors' infrastructure followed President Trump's threat to target Iran's electricity grid, sparking fears of an extended conflict and complicating prospects for oil supply normalization. This situation has caused fluctuations in oil prices, heightening investor concerns.
The conflict's impact extends to global markets, with oil prices potentially reaching $150 per barrel. Inflationary pressures from rising energy costs have shifted market expectations from monetary easing to interest rate hikes, affecting bond yields and corporate profit forecasts worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Navigating the Global Energy Crisis: Middle East Tensions Escalate
IEA Chief Warns of Potential Unprecedented Global Energy Crisis
Korean Markets Plunge Amid Global Energy Crisis Fears
Strategic Moves: India Navigates Energy Crisis Amid West Asia Conflict
Owaisi Highlights Backward Class Concerns and Energy Crisis