Former Google Exec Matt Brittin Takes Helm as BBC Director-General

In a significant leadership change, Matt Brittin, a former Google executive, has been appointed as the BBC's new director-general, according to a report published by the Times on Sunday.

The appointment marks a transition at the helm of one of the world's most prominent media organizations, potentially bringing a fresh perspective from the tech industry.

While the Times has confirmed Brittin's appointment, Reuters has not yet been able to independently verify the report's accuracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)