Former Google Exec Matt Brittin Takes Helm as BBC Director-General
Former Google executive Matt Brittin has been appointed as the new director-general of the BBC, reported by the Times. The report is yet to be independently verified by Reuters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 05:47 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 05:47 IST
In a significant leadership change, Matt Brittin, a former Google executive, has been appointed as the BBC's new director-general, according to a report published by the Times on Sunday.
The appointment marks a transition at the helm of one of the world's most prominent media organizations, potentially bringing a fresh perspective from the tech industry.
While the Times has confirmed Brittin's appointment, Reuters has not yet been able to independently verify the report's accuracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)