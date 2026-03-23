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Former Google Exec Matt Brittin Takes Helm as BBC Director-General

Former Google executive Matt Brittin has been appointed as the new director-general of the BBC, reported by the Times. The report is yet to be independently verified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 05:47 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 05:47 IST
Former Google Exec Matt Brittin Takes Helm as BBC Director-General

In a significant leadership change, Matt Brittin, a former Google executive, has been appointed as the BBC's new director-general, according to a report published by the Times on Sunday.

The appointment marks a transition at the helm of one of the world's most prominent media organizations, potentially bringing a fresh perspective from the tech industry.

While the Times has confirmed Brittin's appointment, Reuters has not yet been able to independently verify the report's accuracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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