Maharashtra Boosts Piped Natural Gas Supply for Eateries Amid Global Crisis

Maharashtra's government has responded to the pressing demands of its restaurant industry by increasing the supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to commercial establishments. The move, as announced by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, aims to mitigate the negative impact on eateries due to recent disruptions in gas supplies.

The escalation in PNG distribution, now up by 20 percent, comes as welcome relief amid ongoing concerns linked to the geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The conflict, which has disturbed key transit routes for Gulf energy supplies, had forced several restaurants to curtail operations due to shortages.

Minister Bhujbal emphasized that the state remains committed to addressing industry needs, while also balancing the advisory of prioritizing domestic consumption. He highlighted the potential repercussions to businesses if gas supplies were severely restricted and noted ongoing efforts to ensure continued operational capabilities for the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)