Vietnam-Russia Forge Path to Energy Cooperation

Vietnam and Russia are set to strengthen their energy partnerships as Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh embarks on a four-day visit to Moscow. Confirming this, both governments anticipate signing several significant agreements centered on energy, trade, and investment.

Chinh's agenda includes meetings with his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Mishustin, and President Vladimir Putin. His visit underscores Vietnam's growing energy needs amid surging fuel prices due to geopolitical tensions affecting oil supplies.

Vietnam's longstanding relationship with Russia is reinforced through collaboration on military equipment, and potential nuclear energy agreements could pave the way for Vietnam's first nuclear power plant. These developments highlight the strategic alliance between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)