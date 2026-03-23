New Zealand's Temporary Fuel Standard Shift: Navigating Supply Risks

In response to escalating supply risks and rising costs, New Zealand has announced a temporary measure allowing the import of fuel that meets Australian standards for up to 12 months. This strategic decision by the government aims to safeguard against potential disruptions linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones highlighted the importance of aligning fuel standards to give importers access to a more diverse range of fuel shipments. This move is designed to mitigate risks while maintaining New Zealand's current high-quality fuel standards.

Despite this temporary alignment, New Zealand will not adopt Australia's relaxed standards allowing higher sulphur content. With ample reserves of petrol, diesel, and jet fuel, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon emphasized the government's commitment to planning for any potential disruptions in future supplies. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nicola Willis announced forthcoming measures to support households impacted by high fuel prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)