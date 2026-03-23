Jammu University Faces Curriculum Controversy: Historical Figures Under Scrutiny

In a recent move, the University of Jammu's Department of Affairs Committee has recommended the removal of content related to former Pakistan Governor-General Muhammad Ali Jinnah from its political science syllabus. This decision comes in response to protests by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who argued for the exclusion of topics associated with Jinnah, Aligarh Muslim University's founder Syed Ahmad Khan, and renowned Pakistani poet Mohammad Iqbal.

Sanak Shrivats, ABVPJK Secretary, expressed support for the committee's recommendations, declaring it a triumph for students and patriotic citizens. Speaking to ANI, Shrivats stated, "This achievement reflects the initiative of the ABVP, symbolizing a victory for students and the nation who opposed these controversial topics."

The Board of Studies at Jammu University will convene on March 24 to deliberate the proposed curriculum changes. Faculty members have discussed these issues in light of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The outcome of this meeting will determine the future inclusion of the debated content, sparking wider discussions about the balance between academic freedom and national sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)