Cryptocurrency Chaos: CoinDCX Founders Arrested Amid Fraud Allegations

Cryptocurrency platform CoinDCX finds itself at the center of controversy as Thane police have apprehended its co-founders, Sumit Gupta and Neeraj Khandelwal, in connection with a significant fraud case.

The duo was arrested after an FIR accused them of cheating an insurance advisor out of Rs 71.6 lakh through fraudulent investment promises. The advisor was attracted by high returns and a franchise opportunity.

CoinDCX has refuted these charges, stating that the allegations result from a conspiracy by impersonators. They emphasize their commitment to aiding law enforcement and educating the public in combating such digital frauds.