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Cryptocurrency Chaos: CoinDCX Founders Arrested Amid Fraud Allegations

CoinDCX co-founders Sumit Gupta and Neeraj Khandelwal have been arrested in Thane for a Rs 71.6 lakh fraud case. An insurance advisor claimed he was duped by a fake investment opportunity. CoinDCX denied involvement, labeling it a conspiracy by impersonators. Investigations into further victims are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 23-03-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 12:26 IST
Cryptocurrency Chaos: CoinDCX Founders Arrested Amid Fraud Allegations
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Cryptocurrency platform CoinDCX finds itself at the center of controversy as Thane police have apprehended its co-founders, Sumit Gupta and Neeraj Khandelwal, in connection with a significant fraud case.

The duo was arrested after an FIR accused them of cheating an insurance advisor out of Rs 71.6 lakh through fraudulent investment promises. The advisor was attracted by high returns and a franchise opportunity.

CoinDCX has refuted these charges, stating that the allegations result from a conspiracy by impersonators. They emphasize their commitment to aiding law enforcement and educating the public in combating such digital frauds.

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