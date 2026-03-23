Euro Bonds Rally as Trump Eases Middle East Tensions

In a volatile session on Monday, euro zone government bonds rallied significantly following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement to delay military strikes on Iran. He attributed the decision to productive discussions with Iranian counterparts, influencing a sharp reversal in the bond markets.

Earlier, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that conditions in the Strait of Hormuz would remain unstable, with no U.S. negotiations underway. Market reactions included a notable drop in Germany's 10-year bond yield, reflecting a cautious optimism as traders responded to geopolitical tensions.

Analysts observe that the financial markets are intensely driven by unfolding news. Shifting global bond yields echo inflation fears stoked by Middle East conflicts, which had earlier prompted central banks to reconsider monetary policies. Subsequently, the likelihood of imminent ECB rate hikes has decreased.

(With inputs from agencies.)