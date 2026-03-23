Japan's Possible Intervention in Crude Oil Futures Amid Middle East Crisis

Japan's government is contemplating intervention in the crude oil futures market to counter the spike in energy prices sparked by the ongoing Middle East crisis, market sources revealed on Monday. Government efforts include inquiries into specific intervention methods, according to an informed source.

This potential move by Japan comes as top exchanges globally have expressed opposition to intervention in oil futures, notably from the U.S., following rising prices linked to the Iran conflict. The Ministry of Finance in Japan has yet to comment on these looming market operations.

In a related development, Japan's chief currency diplomat, Atsushi Mimura, announced the government's readiness to address foreign exchange volatility. There are concerns that speculation in oil futures could be influencing currency stability.