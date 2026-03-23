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Japan's Possible Intervention in Crude Oil Futures Amid Middle East Crisis

Japan considers intervening in the crude oil futures market as energy prices surge due to the Middle East crisis. There are inquiries into intervention methods, despite opposition from top exchanges. The government monitors volatility in foreign exchange, noting potential speculative impacts on currencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:52 IST
Japan's Possible Intervention in Crude Oil Futures Amid Middle East Crisis
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Japan's government is contemplating intervention in the crude oil futures market to counter the spike in energy prices sparked by the ongoing Middle East crisis, market sources revealed on Monday. Government efforts include inquiries into specific intervention methods, according to an informed source.

This potential move by Japan comes as top exchanges globally have expressed opposition to intervention in oil futures, notably from the U.S., following rising prices linked to the Iran conflict. The Ministry of Finance in Japan has yet to comment on these looming market operations.

In a related development, Japan's chief currency diplomat, Atsushi Mimura, announced the government's readiness to address foreign exchange volatility. There are concerns that speculation in oil futures could be influencing currency stability.

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