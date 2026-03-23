Reviving Ecosystems with Debt-for-Nature Deals

The Nature Conservancy, a leading global environmental group based in the U.S., is negotiating debt-for-nature swaps totaling over $500 million with three African countries. The initiative aims to secure funds for crucial ecosystem preservation, showcasing a rising demand for climate funding across the continent, according to TNC Africa's head.

Such swaps allow financially strained nations to offset debt by committing to conservation efforts. Although Seychelles and Gabon have utilized these swaps in the past decade, support waned with Donald Trump's White House return. Nonetheless, The Nature Conservancy, alongside multilateral banks and insurers, is revitalizing these schemes.

Challenges include the U.S. withdrawal affecting African environmental financing and geopolitical shifts impacting Western aid. Rising capital costs hinder Africa's financial ability to protect natural assets. However, with debt challenges exacerbated by events like the Iran conflict, interest in debt swaps grows as an economic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)