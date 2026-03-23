Left Menu

Reviving Ecosystems with Debt-for-Nature Deals

The Nature Conservancy is negotiating debt-for-nature swaps worth over $500 million with three African nations. These deals aim to reduce debt in exchange for conservation efforts. The rising cost of capital and geopolitical tensions challenge financing, but demand for environmental funding remains high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:13 IST
Reviving Ecosystems with Debt-for-Nature Deals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nature Conservancy, a leading global environmental group based in the U.S., is negotiating debt-for-nature swaps totaling over $500 million with three African countries. The initiative aims to secure funds for crucial ecosystem preservation, showcasing a rising demand for climate funding across the continent, according to TNC Africa's head.

Such swaps allow financially strained nations to offset debt by committing to conservation efforts. Although Seychelles and Gabon have utilized these swaps in the past decade, support waned with Donald Trump's White House return. Nonetheless, The Nature Conservancy, alongside multilateral banks and insurers, is revitalizing these schemes.

Challenges include the U.S. withdrawal affecting African environmental financing and geopolitical shifts impacting Western aid. Rising capital costs hinder Africa's financial ability to protect natural assets. However, with debt challenges exacerbated by events like the Iran conflict, interest in debt swaps grows as an economic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026