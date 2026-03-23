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High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran in Critical Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump announced significant progress in talks with Iran, suggesting a potential deal to resolve ongoing tensions. Key participants, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, communicated with Iranian leaders. Despite earlier threats, Trump opted to delay striking Iran's power network, impacting global markets and emphasizing diplomatic endeavors over conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:56 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran in Critical Talks
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In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed intense communication with Iranian officials aimed at brokering a peace deal. Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, alongside son-in-law Jared Kushner, played pivotal roles in facilitating discussions that have revealed 'major points of agreement.'

The President, speaking before a flight from Florida to Memphis, indicated that the U.S. is negotiating with what he perceives as respected Iranian leaders, although he did not specify names. He also clarified that talks did not include Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. Iran's Fars news agency, however, denied any form of communication between the two nations.

Trump's shift from aggressive posturing on Iran's power network to a more diplomatic approach had immediate impacts on global markets. Brent crude oil prices plummeted and the dollar weakened, while equity markets rallied. This shift follows Iran's threat to target U.S.-aligned infrastructures, prompting a recalibration in Trump's strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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