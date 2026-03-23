High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran in Critical Talks

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed intense communication with Iranian officials aimed at brokering a peace deal. Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, alongside son-in-law Jared Kushner, played pivotal roles in facilitating discussions that have revealed 'major points of agreement.'

The President, speaking before a flight from Florida to Memphis, indicated that the U.S. is negotiating with what he perceives as respected Iranian leaders, although he did not specify names. He also clarified that talks did not include Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. Iran's Fars news agency, however, denied any form of communication between the two nations.

Trump's shift from aggressive posturing on Iran's power network to a more diplomatic approach had immediate impacts on global markets. Brent crude oil prices plummeted and the dollar weakened, while equity markets rallied. This shift follows Iran's threat to target U.S.-aligned infrastructures, prompting a recalibration in Trump's strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)