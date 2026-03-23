Ripple Effects of the West Asia Crisis on Industry Fuel Supplies

The West Asia crisis is causing significant disruptions in the supply of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to industries reliant on this fuel, including mining operations. As LPG becomes less available, companies are investigating alternative energy options to ensure continued operations.

Ammonia cylinders have emerged as a temporary solution amid the regional tensions causing delays in commercial LPG deliveries. Industries are coordinating with local administrations to manage the shortage and develop contingency plans to handle the challenges effectively.

The situation is particularly impactful for laborers on mining and infrastructure projects who rely on LPG for cooking. Moreover, the crisis contributes to high metal prices, affecting the aluminium extrusion industry. While some sectors benefit from higher prices, others with fixed pricing face difficulties. Government efforts aim to minimize the effect of this crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)