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Navigating Tensions: Indian Tankers Brave Strait of Hormuz Amid Crisis

Two Indian-flagged tankers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, navigate through the Strait of Hormuz carrying LPG from the UAE and Kuwait. Despite threats from Tehran and stranded vessels, India's Ministry confirms their safe passage amidst an ongoing geopolitical crisis affecting global oil traffic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:53 IST
Navigating Tensions: Indian Tankers Brave Strait of Hormuz Amid Crisis
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Two Indian-flagged tankers successfully sailed through the embattled Strait of Hormuz on Monday, carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the UAE and Kuwait to India. This move occurs as Tehran's threats have stranded hundreds of vessels and thousands of seafarers within the Gulf, where significant global oil and LNG flows are typically routed.

Ship tracking data from MarineTraffic tracked the Pine Gas and Jag Vasant vessels, which had identified themselves as 'India ship and crew.' With over 92,000 tonnes of LPG, these ships were expected to reach Indian ports later in the week, according to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The international community is working on establishing a safe maritime corridor to alleviate the blockade caused by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, now in its third week. Although regular Iranian oil traffic remains largely unaffected, the crisis has severely disrupted regional tanker markets and related commercial shipments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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