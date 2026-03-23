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U.S. Takes Cautious Stance on Strategic Oil Reserve Amid Iran Conflict

The U.S. Energy Secretary, Chris Wright, states that further release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve during the ongoing conflict with Iran is unlikely. Instead, the focus will be on refining efficiencies and market supply. Recent actions include a significant loan of barrels to energy companies to stabilize reserves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:09 IST
U.S. Takes Cautious Stance on Strategic Oil Reserve Amid Iran Conflict
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The United States is not expected to release additional oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve to stabilize energy markets amid the conflict with Iran, as stated by U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright during a CNBC interview.

Wright mentioned that while a new release is possible, it's highly improbable. The U.S. is looking into alternative strategies to curb prices, such as enhancing refinery operations and increasing diesel fuel availability.

Earlier this month, the U.S. announced a release of 172 million barrels in collaboration with other nations, and recently, it loaned 45.2 million barrels to energy companies, with a plan to replenish the reserve further by next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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