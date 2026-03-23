U.S. Takes Cautious Stance on Strategic Oil Reserve Amid Iran Conflict

The United States is not expected to release additional oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve to stabilize energy markets amid the conflict with Iran, as stated by U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright during a CNBC interview.

Wright mentioned that while a new release is possible, it's highly improbable. The U.S. is looking into alternative strategies to curb prices, such as enhancing refinery operations and increasing diesel fuel availability.

Earlier this month, the U.S. announced a release of 172 million barrels in collaboration with other nations, and recently, it loaned 45.2 million barrels to energy companies, with a plan to replenish the reserve further by next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)