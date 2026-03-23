Left Menu

Ukraine Seeks LNG Import from Mozambique Amid Energy Challenges

Ukraine is exploring the import of liquefied natural gas from Mozambique to cope with its energy challenges following Russian attacks on its infrastructure. In a meeting with Mozambique's President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed mutual interest in energy and security collaboration. Mozambique's LNG project could position the nation as a significant gas exporter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:34 IST
Ukraine Seeks LNG Import from Mozambique Amid Energy Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine, facing energy shortages due to Russian attacks on its infrastructure, is turning to Mozambique for liquefied natural gas imports. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Kyiv's interest in boosting energy supplies through Mozambique after meeting with its President Daniel Chapo.

The two countries also discussed possible security collaborations, as Mozambique contends with its own Islamist insurgency. While details remain scarce, such an energy partnership could benefit both nations. Mozambique, a key African LNG producer, recently revitalized its halted LNG project, aiming to produce 13 million metric tons of LNG annually.

Ukraine, which stopped importing Russian gas in 2015, has increased its LNG imports from the U.S. and Europe. Ukraine is preparing for the next heating season by storing gas in underground facilities, aiming for 13 billion cubic meters in storage by 2026-2027, consistent with previous targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026