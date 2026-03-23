Ukraine Seeks LNG Import from Mozambique Amid Energy Challenges

Ukraine, facing energy shortages due to Russian attacks on its infrastructure, is turning to Mozambique for liquefied natural gas imports. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Kyiv's interest in boosting energy supplies through Mozambique after meeting with its President Daniel Chapo.

The two countries also discussed possible security collaborations, as Mozambique contends with its own Islamist insurgency. While details remain scarce, such an energy partnership could benefit both nations. Mozambique, a key African LNG producer, recently revitalized its halted LNG project, aiming to produce 13 million metric tons of LNG annually.

Ukraine, which stopped importing Russian gas in 2015, has increased its LNG imports from the U.S. and Europe. Ukraine is preparing for the next heating season by storing gas in underground facilities, aiming for 13 billion cubic meters in storage by 2026-2027, consistent with previous targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)