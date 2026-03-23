FTSE 100 Recovers Amid Iran Tensions
The UK's FTSE 100 index partially recovered after initially falling sharply due to geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Energy stocks faced significant declines, while precious metal miners saw gains. Amid the economic volatility, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed potential long-term impacts on the economy.
The UK's FTSE 100 experienced a volatile trading session on Monday, amidst geopolitical tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump halted military strikes against Iran. Initially plunging 2.4%, it ended the day with a modest 0.2% decline, nearing a three-month low.
Oil giants BP and Shell were heavily impacted, with shares dropping 2.2% and 4.2%, respectively, as crude prices tumbled due to fears of prolonged conflict in the Middle East. Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 slipped 0.2%, and British 10-year gilt yields reached 5.118% before stabilizing.
Responding to the economic strain, Prime Minister Keir Starmer convened an emergency meeting with key financial leaders. Despite the uncertainty, he expressed minimal concern about energy supplies, while gold miners and betting firm Entain saw notable gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Braces for West Asia's Economic Impact
US stock market jumps 1.4 per cent at opening bell as oil prices plunge after Trump announces progress on Iran, reports AP.
Resilience Amid Rising Oil Prices: How U.S. Consumers Are Weathering the Storm
Oil Prices Tumble Amid U.S.-Iranian Diplomatic Thaw
Markets React to Rising Tensions: Oil Prices and Dollar Surge Amid Middle East Conflict