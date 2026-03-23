FTSE 100 Recovers Amid Iran Tensions

The UK's FTSE 100 experienced a volatile trading session on Monday, amidst geopolitical tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump halted military strikes against Iran. Initially plunging 2.4%, it ended the day with a modest 0.2% decline, nearing a three-month low.

Oil giants BP and Shell were heavily impacted, with shares dropping 2.2% and 4.2%, respectively, as crude prices tumbled due to fears of prolonged conflict in the Middle East. Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 slipped 0.2%, and British 10-year gilt yields reached 5.118% before stabilizing.

Responding to the economic strain, Prime Minister Keir Starmer convened an emergency meeting with key financial leaders. Despite the uncertainty, he expressed minimal concern about energy supplies, while gold miners and betting firm Entain saw notable gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)