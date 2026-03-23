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Nine TN Police Officers Found Guilty in Shocking Custodial Death Case

Nine police officers in Tamil Nadu have been found guilty by a Madurai court for their role in the 2020 custodial deaths of P Jeyaraj and his son J Beniks. The sentencing will be announced on March 30, bringing some relief to the victims' family after years of anguish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:52 IST
Nine TN Police Officers Found Guilty in Shocking Custodial Death Case
Advocate Jaba Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Tamil Nadu court has rendered a guilty verdict against nine police officers involved in the notorious custodial death case of P Jeyaraj and his son J Beniks. The judgment, delivered by the First Additional District and Sessions Court in Madurai, was confirmed by advocate Jaba Singh, who represents the victims' family.

The incident, which occurred in 2020 in the town of Sathankulam, Thoothukudi district, saw Jeyaraj and his son detained under allegations of violating COVID-19 lockdown norms. The pair suffered alleged brutal assaults under police custody and were subsequently moved to the Kovilpatti sub-jail, where they succumbed to their injuries over the following days.

Investigations revealed grievous misconduct, including custodial torture and evidence tampering. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found no validity in the lockdown violation charges that led to their arrest, classifying it as a fabricated case. On March 30, the court is set to announce the sentencing, closing a painful chapter for the victims' family, represented by Persis, a relative who expressed both relief and sorrow over the prolonged wait for justice.

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