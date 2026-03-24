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Global Energy Security in the Crosshairs: Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Tensions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the impact of the West Asia conflict on the global economy, focusing on energy security. With Iran affecting strategic oil routes, the talks emphasized continuing collaboration on mutual priorities amid surging global oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 00:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 00:56 IST
Global Energy Security in the Crosshairs: Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Tensions
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic dialogue, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday concerning the ongoing West Asia conflict and its broader impact on global energy security. This high-stakes conversation followed a critical extension by US President Donald Trump, who prolonged Washington's deadline for Iran to reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz by five days.

Jaishankar, in his social media communications, underscored the necessity of the detailed discussions he had with Rubio, stressing their focus on energy security amid the turbulent Middle East situation. The two officials reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining communication and working towards mutual objectives. US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott further confirmed the crucial nature of their dialogue over shared priorities in this geopolitical nexus.

The minister's strategic engagements extended beyond bilateral talks as he convened with Gulf Cooperation Council ambassadors. The discussions with GCC envoys, including representatives from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait, echoed concerns over energy security and India's stakes. Meanwhile, developments with Iran closing pivotal oil passages have propelled global oil prices, underscoring the precariousness of the situation. Jaishankar also extended his diplomatic outreach by discussing these geopolitical challenges with Sri Lankan and German counterparts, asserting India's steadfast regional commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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