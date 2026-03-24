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Dollar Dips Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Oil Price Fluctuations

The U.S. dollar fell against major currencies as President Trump postponed military strikes on Iran following reportedly productive negotiations. Despite Iran's denial of these talks, markets responded with increased risk appetite. The dollar continued to weaken, and currencies like the euro and yen gained ground, while oil prices fluctuated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 01:52 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 01:52 IST
Dollar Dips Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Oil Price Fluctuations
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The U.S. dollar weakened against most major currencies on Monday after President Donald Trump delayed military action against Iran. His decision followed what he described as constructive talks, reducing immediate concerns over further disruptions and temporarily boosting risk assets.

Iran's Foreign Ministry quickly denied the existence of these talks, maintaining that their conditions to end the conflict remain unchanged. The fall in the dollar's value saw the euro, yen, and sterling gain significant ground. Global markets, including stocks and energy, sharply recovered post-Trump's announcement.

Reports indicate discussions to ease tensions involved countries like Turkey and Egypt. The Iranian Foreign Ministry acknowledged attempts to reduce strain. Yet market experts like Elias Haddad urge caution, warning that while optimism grows, risks of economic shocks from the energy sector persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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