Iran Denies Talks Amid Middle East Tensions

In a striking development, Iran refuted claims of engaging in direct negotiations with the United States, following assertions by President Donald Trump of 'very good and productive' talks with undisclosed Iranian officials. This came in the wake of Trump's decision to defer an attack on Iran's power grid.

Despite Iran's denial, a European official confirmed the involvement of Egypt, Pakistan, and Gulf allies in relaying messages between the two nations. Furthermore, a Pakistani source indicated that direct talks aimed at ending military hostilities could occur in Islamabad imminently.

The global market responded swiftly to these announcements. Trump's decision to hold off the assault spurred a rally in stock prices and led to a decline in oil prices. However, Iranian leadership insists no discussions have occurred, labeling the allegation as an attempt to manipulate financial markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)