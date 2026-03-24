Oil Prices Plummet Amidst U.S.-Iran Diplomacy Hopes

Oil prices took a dive while global stocks experienced a rebound after President Donald Trump announced a delay in military actions against Iran. Trump's claims of constructive discussions with Tehran on resolving Middle Eastern hostilities were met with swift denials from Iran.

Trump's statement triggered a more than 13% drop in oil prices, alongside a weakened dollar and easing government borrowing costs. Despite Iranian denials, the market responded positively, reflected in the rise of stock indices, including the Dow Jones and Nasdaq.

Bond yields fell, and investor expectations for rate hikes by the Bank of England and European Central Bank were revised downwards. The market remains cautious, as experts note the uncertainty of the conflict's resolution remains.

(With inputs from agencies.)