Diplomatic Drama: U.S.-Iran Talks or Tense Tease?

Iran firmly denied engaging in negotiations with the United States, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's claims of productive talks with unnamed Iranian officials, which led to a postponement of a planned attack on Iran's power grid. Iranian authorities condemned these claims as a financial market manipulation attempt.

Reports indicate indirect talks with some Middle Eastern countries relaying messages, while U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner reportedly engaged in discussions with Iranian officials, though the identity of Iran's interlocutor remains unclear. Trump asserts a potential resolution to Middle East hostilities.

Iranian officials, including the Revolutionary Guards, reject the existence of U.S.-Iran dialogue, labeling Trump's comments as psychological warfare. Meanwhile, Iran remains resolute, even as regional diplomacy, such as Pakistan possibly hosting talks, and economic implications, notably oil market fluctuations, surface amid escalating military tensions.