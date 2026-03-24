Tensions Escalate Amid Denied U.S.-Iran Negotiations

On Monday, Iran dismissed allegations of conducting negotiations with the United States, contradicting President Donald Trump's statement about deferring planned attacks on Iran's power grid.

According to Trump, productive talks had occurred with unnamed Iranian officials, a claim later denied by Iran's Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, branding it 'Fakenews' used to influence markets.

Despite Trump's assertion of progress towards resolving hostilities, Iranian military actions against U.S. targets continued with intensified attacks, while diplomatic communications between Iran and other nations persist amid ongoing regional conflicts.