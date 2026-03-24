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Tensions Escalate Amid Denied U.S.-Iran Negotiations

Iran refuted claims of negotiations with the U.S. as President Trump announced a delay in targeted attacks on Iran's power grid following productive discussions. Despite Trump's statements, Iranian officials and its Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, denied talks, accusing the U.S. of spreading misinformation to manipulate markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 03:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 03:39 IST
Tensions Escalate Amid Denied U.S.-Iran Negotiations
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On Monday, Iran dismissed allegations of conducting negotiations with the United States, contradicting President Donald Trump's statement about deferring planned attacks on Iran's power grid.

According to Trump, productive talks had occurred with unnamed Iranian officials, a claim later denied by Iran's Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, branding it 'Fakenews' used to influence markets.

Despite Trump's assertion of progress towards resolving hostilities, Iranian military actions against U.S. targets continued with intensified attacks, while diplomatic communications between Iran and other nations persist amid ongoing regional conflicts.

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