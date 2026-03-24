Resilient U.S. Households Navigate $100 Oil with Ease

In the face of rising oil prices, U.S. consumers find themselves better positioned than ever to handle $100-a-barrel oil, bolstered by historically high household net worth and low unemployment rates. This resilience is evident as U.S. equities have shown remarkable strength against their global counterparts, despite recent geopolitical turmoil.

Recent military strikes have led to a significant spike in energy prices, contributing to market volatility. While this has resulted in a notable loss of value in U.S. stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq losing roughly 5%, the impact has been even harsher on European, Asian, and emerging markets.

Notwithstanding the current stability, energy inequality persists, with lower-income households spending a larger portion of their income on energy. Policymakers face the challenge of managing these disparities while mitigating broader economic impacts if oil prices remain elevated.

(With inputs from agencies.)