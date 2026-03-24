Dollar Faces Turbulence Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

The dollar experienced notable fluctuations against major currencies as markets reacted to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to delay military action against Iran. This development came after Trump claimed on Truth Social that the U.S. and Iran were engaging in 'very good and productive' discussions about peace in the Middle East, though Iran denies such talks.

Following Trump's announcement of postponing military action, there was a brief risk-on rally, yet the market environment remains tense due to the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict that affects crucial oil and natural gas shipments via the Strait of Hormuz. Such uncertainty caused the sterling to drop by 0.5% and the euro to edge down 0.2%.

The dollar index saw a modest increase as markets processed overnight news, but doubt persists regarding whether these developments signal genuine negotiations or are temporary measures. Oil prices have rebounded slightly, highlighting the market's cautious sentiment amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)