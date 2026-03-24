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Dollar's Upward Struggle Amid Middle East Tensions

The dollar strengthened slightly amid ongoing Middle East tensions and uncertainty about U.S.-Iran negotiations. President Trump's comments about postponing a strike against Iran's power grid added to market volatility. Oil prices climbed due to supply concerns, while contrasting currencies like the euro and yen showed mixed reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 11:00 IST
Dollar's Upward Struggle Amid Middle East Tensions
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The dollar experienced a slight strengthening on Tuesday as investor sentiment leaned towards caution amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's postponement of planned strikes on Iran's power grid. Trump mentioned on Truth Social that discussions with Iran were productive, although Iran has denied engaging in any direct talks.

The market is grappling with instability as the U.S. and Iran's contrasting narratives and fresh hostilities inject uncertainty. With Trump's delay in military action, traders are cautious, especially as the war significantly disrupts oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a key passageway for global energy supply.

Amid volatile oil prices and geopolitical tension, the dollar index, an indicator of the U.S. currency's performance against others, reflected market dynamics by showing modest gains. The dollar's trajectory remains uncertain, influenced by potential risks in global politics and fluctuating economic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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