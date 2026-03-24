LPG Scarcity Sparks Political Clash in India

In a charged political landscape, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao voiced his concerns over the diminishing availability of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders on Tuesday, alleging government mismanagement at both the central and state levels. The BRS student wing, Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV), staged a protest called 'Chalo Assembly', targeting the state government's alleged negligence in the education sector, which led to their detention by police.

BRS is pushing for adjournment motions in the Legislative Assembly and Council to press for urgent discussions on the LPG supply disruption. KT Rama Rao accused the Central Government of creating a false narrative of abundance while the shortage intensifies due to the ongoing conflict and expressed concerns about reduced cylinder sizes in the future. He urged both the Central and State Governments to take decisive action to alleviate public distress.

Contrasting the BRS's stance, BJP leader Prakash Reddy criticized the Congress for spreading what he calls misinformation regarding the LPG crisis. Speaking to ANI, Reddy highlighted achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, such as successful LPG shipments through the Strait of Hormuz amidst the West Asia conflict. Reddy reassured the public not to panic over these 'false propaganda' claims and emphasized planned increases in gas supply as announced by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

(With inputs from agencies.)