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Celebrating Indian Innovators: Protean Digital Disruptors 2026 Awards Announced

The Protean Digital Disruptors 2026 awards, announced by ETBrandEquity.com and Protean eGov Technologies, celebrate leaders transforming India's financial landscape through innovative technologies. By integrating DPI and AI, these digital disruptors drive systemic changes, enabling widespread financial inclusion and modernizing financial services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ETBrandEquity.com, in collaboration with Protean eGov Technologies, has named the winners of the inaugural Protean Digital Disruptors 2026. The awards honor leaders who are shaping India's next-gen financial landscape through digital public infrastructure (DPI), embedded finance, and regulatory innovation.

The distinguished jury of industry veterans rigorously evaluated nominees based on their impact on end-users, scalability, innovation, and contribution to strengthening India's digital financial infrastructure. The winners include top executives from banking, insurance, and fintech sectors who modernized legacy systems and advanced financial inclusion.

Rakesh Dosi of Protean eGov Technologies emphasized the shift towards AI-first, scalable digital systems. These leaders are integrating AI with DPI to democratize financial access and ensure equitable distribution of India's digital dividend across its population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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