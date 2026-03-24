Emerging Markets Eye Cautious Optimism Amid Global Tensions
Stocks and currencies in developing markets rose slightly as investors monitored tensions between the U.S. and Iran. MSCI's emerging market index showed recovery. Oil prices stayed volatile, and Asia faced inflationary pressures. Notably, Russian oil gains and African ship-refueling see business boosts amid the geopolitical crisis.
In a mixed session on Tuesday, stocks and currencies in developing economies showed slight gains as investors weighed comments from the U.S. and Iran concerning negotiations aimed at resolving a lingering conflict disrupting global markets.
MSCI's key measure for emerging market equities rebounded, climbing 1.7% after dipping over 10% below its February highs. Simultaneously, the currency index inched up by 0.4%, while local and international bonds in regions from Sri Lanka to Morocco held steady.
Oil prices, critical for many developing economies, hovered around $110 per barrel due to strategic blockades in the Strait of Hormuz, intensifying inflation and economic pressures in Asia. Yet, Russia benefits from high oil prices, while Africa's maritime sectors experience growth as shipping routes adjust.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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