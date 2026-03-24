Emerging Markets Eye Cautious Optimism Amid Global Tensions

In a mixed session on Tuesday, stocks and currencies in developing economies showed slight gains as investors weighed comments from the U.S. and Iran concerning negotiations aimed at resolving a lingering conflict disrupting global markets.

MSCI's key measure for emerging market equities rebounded, climbing 1.7% after dipping over 10% below its February highs. Simultaneously, the currency index inched up by 0.4%, while local and international bonds in regions from Sri Lanka to Morocco held steady.

Oil prices, critical for many developing economies, hovered around $110 per barrel due to strategic blockades in the Strait of Hormuz, intensifying inflation and economic pressures in Asia. Yet, Russia benefits from high oil prices, while Africa's maritime sectors experience growth as shipping routes adjust.

(With inputs from agencies.)