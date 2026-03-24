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Dollar Dynamics Amid Middle East Tensions

The dollar gained strength as investors remained cautious about the Middle East conflict's quick resolution. Despite U.S. and Iran talks, skepticism persisted. Oil prices rose after previous declines, affecting currency markets. Central banks are monitoring inflation impacts, affecting their interest rate strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:03 IST
Dollar Dynamics Amid Middle East Tensions
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The dollar regained momentum on Tuesday, reflecting investor skepticism over a swift resolution in Middle East tensions despite recent talks between the U.S. and Iran. President Donald Trump mentioned 'productive' conversations aimed at ending hostilities; however, Iran denied direct negotiations.

Market volatility seems to be temporarily subdued by Trump's statements, but analysts remain doubtful about a sustained risk-on trend due to Trump's inconsistent policy record. FX strategist Tommy von Brömsen suggested that a resolution could eventually weaken the dollar.

Oil prices rebounded as conflict hindered energy exports through the Strait of Hormuz, with the U.S. benefitting as a net energy exporter. The dollar index rose while central banks, including the Federal Reserve, assess inflation impacts, affecting interest rate policy outlooks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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