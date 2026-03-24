Dollar Dynamics Amid Middle East Tensions

The dollar regained momentum on Tuesday, reflecting investor skepticism over a swift resolution in Middle East tensions despite recent talks between the U.S. and Iran. President Donald Trump mentioned 'productive' conversations aimed at ending hostilities; however, Iran denied direct negotiations.

Market volatility seems to be temporarily subdued by Trump's statements, but analysts remain doubtful about a sustained risk-on trend due to Trump's inconsistent policy record. FX strategist Tommy von Brömsen suggested that a resolution could eventually weaken the dollar.

Oil prices rebounded as conflict hindered energy exports through the Strait of Hormuz, with the U.S. benefitting as a net energy exporter. The dollar index rose while central banks, including the Federal Reserve, assess inflation impacts, affecting interest rate policy outlooks.

(With inputs from agencies.)