Russia's Stance on Caspian Sea Security Amid Iran Conflict
Russia has expressed strong concerns over the potential spillover of the Iran conflict into the Caspian Sea, as stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He also highlighted observing contradictory statements from Washington and Tehran regarding ongoing negotiations, signaling Russia's cautious monitoring of the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:08 IST
In a statement on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that Russia would view any expansion of the Iran conflict into the Caspian Sea with deep concern.
Peskov's comments came in response to inquiries concerning the state of negotiations between Washington and Tehran.
He noted that Russia is closely monitoring the situation, observing conflicting messages from both the United States and Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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