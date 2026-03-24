Left Menu

Russia's Stance on Caspian Sea Security Amid Iran Conflict

Russia has expressed strong concerns over the potential spillover of the Iran conflict into the Caspian Sea, as stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He also highlighted observing contradictory statements from Washington and Tehran regarding ongoing negotiations, signaling Russia's cautious monitoring of the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:08 IST
Russia's Stance on Caspian Sea Security Amid Iran Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that Russia would view any expansion of the Iran conflict into the Caspian Sea with deep concern.

Peskov's comments came in response to inquiries concerning the state of negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

He noted that Russia is closely monitoring the situation, observing conflicting messages from both the United States and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

Bias in AI isn’t a flaw but a system of control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026