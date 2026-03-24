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Nagpur Officials Quash Fuel Shortage Panic Amid Global Crisis

Officials in Nagpur, Maharashtra, assured citizens there's ample petrol, diesel, and gas stock amid global supply chain fears. Panic buying followed rumors linked to the US-Israel war's impact on Iran. Authorities, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, monitor and urge residents not to believe misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:10 IST
Nagpur Officials Quash Fuel Shortage Panic Amid Global Crisis
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In response to swirling rumors of a fuel shortage, Nagpur authorities took action on Tuesday to reassure residents of the steady supply of petrol, diesel, and gas. The fears were linked to the ongoing global crisis stemming from the US-Israel war, which many believed could impact fuel availability. As the district faced panic buying, officials stepped in to calm the situation.

The panic was triggered by the backdrop of geopolitical tensions, leaving citizens queuing under the harsh sun at local petrol stations. However, District Collector Vipin Itankar issued a statement affirming that the district is adequately stocked and asked citizens to avoid unnecessary hoarding.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, is closely monitoring developments. The administration warned of strict action against those spreading false rumors, emphasizing that both central and state governments have provided clarity on the energy supply situation in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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