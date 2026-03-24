Nagpur Officials Quash Fuel Shortage Panic Amid Global Crisis

In response to swirling rumors of a fuel shortage, Nagpur authorities took action on Tuesday to reassure residents of the steady supply of petrol, diesel, and gas. The fears were linked to the ongoing global crisis stemming from the US-Israel war, which many believed could impact fuel availability. As the district faced panic buying, officials stepped in to calm the situation.

The panic was triggered by the backdrop of geopolitical tensions, leaving citizens queuing under the harsh sun at local petrol stations. However, District Collector Vipin Itankar issued a statement affirming that the district is adequately stocked and asked citizens to avoid unnecessary hoarding.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, is closely monitoring developments. The administration warned of strict action against those spreading false rumors, emphasizing that both central and state governments have provided clarity on the energy supply situation in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)