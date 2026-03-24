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Novelty Wealth's AI Platform Revolutionizes Indian Financial Advisory

Novelty Wealth, a SEBI-RIA licensed wealth management platform, secured $1.4 million in seed funding led by IndiaQuotient. The platform provides Indian investors with a unified, unbiased financial overview powered by AI, addressing the fragmented financial landscape and ensuring better decision-making and long-term financial planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Novelty Wealth, a licensed wealth management firm, has announced securing $1.4 million in seed funding. The round was led by IndiaQuotient, aiming to grant Indian investors an integrated, unbiased perspective on their financial landscape, leveraging AI for greater financial insights.

This funding arrives amidst a significant shift in India towards digital and data-driven investment advisory. Despite increased retail market participation, many Indian investors still grapple with scattered financial information, making transparent and informed decision-making challenging.

Novelty Wealth's AI-powered platform seeks to bridge these gaps, offering insights, tax optimization, and goal-based financial planning. The company, founded by experts in financial services, aims to standardize financial advice beyond traditional commission-driven models, catering to the modern, data-savvy Indian investor.

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