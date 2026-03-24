Safety Assured: Indian Ships Navigate Hormuz Amidst Regional Tensions
The Ministry of Shipping assures the safety of Indian vessels in the Gulf amidst regional tensions. Two LPG carriers have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz. PM Modi reassures India of ample crude reserves and supply strategies amidst disruptions affecting global trade routes.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of escalating tensions in West Asia, the Ministry of Shipping has reassured the nation about the safety of Indian ships navigating the Gulf region. Special Secretary Rajesh Sinha confirmed that despite the turmoil, two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, have successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz on their way to India.
Sinha emphasized the security of Indian maritime operations in the region, stating, "All Indian ships and sailors in the Gulf are safe, with no incidents reported in the last 24 hours." The Pine Gas is expected to dock at New Mangalore Port on March 27, while Jag Vasant is set to arrive at Kandla a day earlier, on March 26.
Amid strained global energy markets due to the closure of the Strait by Iran following geopolitical conflicts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured India of adequate crude oil reserves and measures for continuous supply. He emphasized India's growing capacity and strategic reserves during an address to the Rajya Sabha, asserting the nation's preparedness to handle ongoing trade route disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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