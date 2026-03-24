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Ireland's Fuel Tax Cut: A Temporary Relief Amid Middle East Tensions

Ireland will temporarily cut excise duty on fuels until the end of May, as part of a €250 million package to mitigate the economic impact of the Middle East conflict. The government plans a duty reduction on petrol and diesel, with additional measures to lower fuel costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:59 IST
Ireland's Fuel Tax Cut: A Temporary Relief Amid Middle East Tensions
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Ireland has announced a reduction in excise duty on fuels as part of a €250 million initiative aimed at alleviating the economic repercussions of the ongoing Middle East conflict. The move comes as crude oil prices soar, pushing petrol prices past €2 per litre at some Irish service stations, levels not seen since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.

The government's plan involves cutting excise duty by 15 euro cents per litre on petrol and 20 cents on diesel, effective from Tuesday midnight. Prime Minister Micheal Martin described these actions as 'targeted and temporary,' with a promise to review them based on market changes. An additional temporary suspension of the National Oil Reserves Agency levy will lower motoring and heating fuel prices by another two cents per litre.

The Finance Minister, Simon Harris, noted that the package's initial scope allows for further interventions if energy issues persist. The European Commission encouraged similar moves to curb energy costs, with Italy and Spain proposing or implementing measures to reduce fuel and electricity prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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